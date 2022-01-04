Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will increase a bit through the evening, with a more notable cloud increase later tonight. Any melted snow from today can become icy again with sunset. Do plan on a few patches of ice, at the least.
In the predawn, patchy sprinkles or drizzle and freezing drizzle may pop up, mainly east of Interstate 95, but also maybe into the immediate area. Very little or nothing will fall in a lot of spots, or just plain raindrops. However, all it takes is a small amount of iciness to become a problem. Lows will range from the mid-20s to around 30.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): The risk for a little freezing drizzle may persist into the midmorning. This doesn’t look like much, but it doesn’t take much with ice. Perhaps a rain shower will occur into midafternoon, as temperatures rise to highs in a near-40 to mid-40s range. We should see some clearing by afternoon. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph, with gusts past 20 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Potential winter commuting hazard: In addition to the winter weather advisory for the eastern half of the region, the National Weather Service issued a statement for the immediate area. This is for the minor freezing rain risk Wednesday morning that is noted above.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.
Read more