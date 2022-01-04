My favorite moment of the shoot was when the snow abruptly stopped, and the sun appeared through the clouds, creating a pale-yellow glow in the sky that reflected on the water of the Tidal Basin. I was fortunate to be at the Tidal Basin to capture the scene because it lasted only a few moments before clouds filled in and the sky turned gray again.
I was outside photographing the snowstorm for more than four hours and probably hiked at least five miles. As I walked through the eight-inch snow across the National Mall and the Tidal Basin, snow fell into my short boots and penetrated my socks. By the time I finished, I was soaking wet from head to toe.
But I planned. My car was parked in a garage in Rosslyn, and I packed an extra set of clothes. I changed into dry clothes for the drive home to Oakton, Va. It was a challenging drive, with Interstate 66 reduced to one lane for much of the trip inside the Beltway.
I took hundreds of photos during the shoot, which show sledding, cross-country skiing and dogs chasing balls in the snow, but I chose postcard views for this entry taken by me and other local photographers who also braved the snow.
It was the perfect snowstorm to photograph. I hope we get a few more this winter.