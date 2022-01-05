Express forecast
- Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower? Highs: Mid-40s.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy with light winds. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a bit colder. Highs: Low-to-mid 40s.
Forecast in detail
Highs in the 40s today and tomorrow should melt away a decent amount of snow even with mostly cloudy skies. But we may top off what’s left with a few more inches Thursday night, if our next storm system materializes the way it looks now. Sunshine returns for a cold and blustery Friday and only slightly warmer Saturday, before a potential brief period of freezing rain early Sunday.
Today (Wednesday): We’re not as chilly as yesterday morning with temperatures starting in the mid-20s to near 30. Areas of east of D.C. and I-95 could see spotty freezing drizzle early this morning. Either way we’ve got a risk of black ice on sidewalks and side roads area-wide from the overnight refreeze. We should see plenty of melting by afternoon, despite mostly cloudy skies, as highs reach the mid-40s with a stray light shower possible. Just a bit of a breeze from the southwest with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies partially clear tonight with light winds. Overnight lows drop back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies continue mostly cloudy and we lose the milder breeze from the southwest. That means slightly colder high temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s with light winds variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Snow is likely to move in from the southwest during the evening, perhaps mixing with some rain at the onset, as temperatures drop through the 30s. The snow should continue during the overnight hours, and could accumulate a few inches before ending by around sunrise Friday morning, as lows dip to the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Assuming the Thursday night snow materializes as we expect it to, then Friday morning will be another difficult commute. Otherwise we’re looking at a partly to mostly sunny, cold and blustery Friday with highs only in the low-to-mid 30s, and winds gusting from the northwest around 30 mph (wind chills stuck in the 20s). Clear and very cold Friday night with diminishing winds and lows in the mid-teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium
Plenty of sunshine and light winds on Saturday with high pressure overhead. But with the frigid morning start we should only get to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Clouds increase Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and a brief period of freezing rain possible Sunday morning, followed by possible periods of plain rain with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
6/10 (↑): Not as powerful as the last storm, but 2 or 3 inches seem possible Thursday night.