Today (Wednesday): We’re not as chilly as yesterday morning with temperatures starting in the mid-20s to near 30. Areas of east of D.C. and I-95 could see spotty freezing drizzle early this morning. Either way we’ve got a risk of black ice on sidewalks and side roads area-wide from the overnight refreeze. We should see plenty of melting by afternoon, despite mostly cloudy skies, as highs reach the mid-40s with a stray light shower possible. Just a bit of a breeze from the southwest with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High