The snow should start between 8 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday and end before sunrise Friday. Because temperatures will fall as it snows, roads will likely become quite icy causing some delays and cancellations Friday morning.
Amounts
Computer models suggest this storm could produce as little as a dusting of snow and as much as 6 inches, but most generally show 2 or 3 inches falling in the region. They do vary quite a bit as to what areas will see the most snow; some show the heaviest amounts north of the District, while other to the south.
Our snowfall map, showing widespread amounts of 1 to 3 inches, represents a blend of the model projections, as it’s too early to know what areas will be hardest-hit or just fringed by this system.
There is the chance of a locally heavy corridor of snowfall that produces up to 3 to 6 inches, but it will take until Thursday before we have a better idea where that might set up.
The National Weather Service’s snowfall map, shown below, shows the potential for widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches, which is a little higher than we’re comfortable predicting at this point.
Snow timing and temperatures
One of the reasons our snowfall forecast is a bit conservative is because temperatures will be above freezing in some areas when the snow first arrives, probably in the mid-30s in the immediate area (though colder to the north and west) after highs in the low 40s Thursday afternoon. As such, some accumulation may be lost to melting.
After midnight, however, temperatures should drop below freezing areawide causing roads to ice over and become snow-covered.
8 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday: Light snow develops west to east, possibly starting briefly as rain in southern Maryland. Temperatures: 31-37 (northwest to southeast).
Midnight Friday to 3 a.m.: Snow, moderate to possibly heavy at times. Peak rates of one inch per hour possible. Temperatures: 28-33 (northwest to southeast).
3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday: Snow tapers off. Temperatures: 24-29 (northwest to southeast).
Most areas will only see about 4 to 6 hours of snowfall, heaviest and steadiest around or just after midnight.
We don’t expect wind to be a big issue with this system Thursday night while snow is falling. However, as the system pulls away Friday morning, winds will become gusty, blowing the snow around a bit and creating bitter wind chills in the teens and 20s.
The consistency of the snow may start off as a bit heavy and wet but should turn more powdery overnight. The risk of power outages is low.
Discussion
A high-altitude disturbance, sometimes known as a clipper, will dive far enough southeastward to induce the development of a low-pressure center along a front to our south. The system will be somewhat moisture-starved as it won’t tap into the Gulf of Mexico.
These types of systems historically produce a zone of light to moderate snow between 1 to 3 and 2 to 4 inches, nothing like Monday’s storm. Still, the snow will be falling at night amid falling temperatures so roads are likely to become slick.
This morning’s NAM and high-resolution NAM models both suggest 1 to 3 inches of snow with the heaviest amounts north and west of Washington.
The latest European model is a little heavier, predicting 2 to 4 inches of snow areawide.
The American (GFS) model also projects 2 to 4 inches for most of the area but suggests a narrow stripe of 4 to 6 inches south and east of the city, in the same zone walloped by Monday’s storm.
The UKMet and Canadian models forecast a general 2 to 3 inches across the region.
Both the European and American modeling systems, containing dozens of simulations, suggest that an inch of snow is almost a lock but that there is less than a 50 percent chance that the city and nearby suburbs exceed 3 inches. Therefore, at this juncture we are being conservative with our forecast.