The Connecticut Department of Transportation demanded “essential travel only” on Twitter during the midmorning hours Wednesday, writing that “motorists are urged to stay off the roads if they can.”
A stretch of Interstate 84 between approximately Waterbury and Danville, Conn., was shut down because of the dangerous conditions.
A 19-vehicle pileup was reported on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge in Southwest Philly, which involved at least two buses, including a school bus. No students were onboard at the time.
An additional 20 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction pileup on the Hutchinson River Parkway around 6:30 a.m. in New York, killing at least one person and forcing the closure of the ramp between the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway.
A multivehicle crash was also reported on Interstate 84 westbound between exits 57 and 56 in East Hartford, Conn., while dozen or so cars wound up entangled at Exit 5 on Route 8 in Bridgeport. Interstate 95 in Greenwich was closed between Exit 2 and the New York state line for a multivehicle crash.
The greatest density of incidents was concentrated around Hartford, where there were virtually too many accidents to list.
Were officials unprepared?
The National Weather Service in Upton, N.Y., issued a winter weather advisory from areas just west of the Big Apple through Connecticut at 3:46 p.m. Sunday, writing that a “light glaze” of freezing rain would bring “hazardous” conditions. It later warned that the “conditions could impact the morning commute.”
Amid the accurate, advanced forecast, the Connecticut Department of Transportation denied any responsibility for the chaos, tweeting, “Despite crews being activated at midnight, pretreatment doesn’t stick to dry roads & rain washes it away, making freezing rain extremely dangerous.”
Ryan Hanrahan, chief meteorologist at Hartford’s NBC affiliate, pushed back, writing, “I don’t understand ‘pretreatment doesn’t stick to dry roads’ … we pretreat on a sunny day before every snowstorm. There are also differing levels of pretreatment that can be done.”
The Department of Transportation again denied culpability, tweeting that wind made pretreatment possible. Hanrahan noted that winds were largely calm overnight, with numerous observations of 0 mph.
Things weren’t much better in central and northern New England, with numerous issues reported in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Ryan Breton, a Connecticut meteorologist originally from New Hampshire, tweeted that the roadways in New Hampshire were a “total disaster” and implored that followers stay off the roads.
What makes freezing rain?
Freezing rain is among the most dangerous forms of precipitation. While snow accumulates and piles on roadways and can be plowed, freezing rain is liquid that falls as rain and only accretes as an icy rime upon contact with the surface. Motorists frequently underestimate the potential for slick spots, too, because freezing rain visually looks the same as ordinary rainfall.
Freezing drizzle also played a role in this particular event. It’s often too fine and shallow to be seen on weather radar, and the small nature of the droplets allows them to freeze faster.
A weather balloon sounding released from Long Island around sunrise Wednesday captured the issue prominently. The temperature was 45 degrees at an altitude of 354 feet — well above freezing, supporting liquid rain — and yet 29.3 degrees at the surface. It comes as no surprise that freezing rain has been an enormous issue.
That marked overrunning, or the process by which mild, moisture-rich air ascends up and over a lip of cooler, denser air near the ground.
Tracking another system
Meanwhile, another system is on the way. A wave of low pressure over the Tennessee Valley will push northeast late Thursday into Friday, bringing a few inches of snowfall to the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington and Baltimore.
The system will then deliver a dose of snow to New York, Hartford and Boston during the morning hours on Friday. That could coincide with the morning commute.
While the axis of greatest moisture looks to remain just offshore, weather models, particularly the American GFS model, have exhibited a tendency to trend farther northwest with their simulations of storm systems as the event approaches. Thus, it stands to reason that impacts may not be relegated to only the immediate coastline and instead could feature a broad one to three inches along the Interstate 95 corridor from the nation’s capital all the way to New Hampshire.