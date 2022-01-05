Sunset alert: In addition to the likelihood of a good one in the region, thanks to high clouds, today’s sunset of 5 p.m. in Washington is the latest since Nov. 8, or the day after we set clocks back an hour. We’ve now gained 15 minutes since the earliest sunsets. From here, it’ll take until March 1 for the sunset to be at 6 p.m. Two weeks later, we set the clocks forward.