Through Tonight: Clouds continue to break this evening. As the sun sets and temperatures reach freezing, do be on the lookout for icy spots from refreeze. Otherwise, it’s a mix of clouds and stars through the night, with clear probably winning out on average. Temperatures are mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): A calm before the storm kind of day. It might not be full sunshine, with high clouds around, but I think we’ll see more rays than we did today. Clouds do tend to thicken toward sunset as our next wintry storm approaches. Highs are in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds are light and variable.
Sunset alert: In addition to the likelihood of a good one in the region, thanks to high clouds, today’s sunset of 5 p.m. in Washington is the latest since Nov. 8, or the day after we set clocks back an hour. We’ve now gained 15 minutes since the earliest sunsets. From here, it’ll take until March 1 for the sunset to be at 6 p.m. Two weeks later, we set the clocks forward.
