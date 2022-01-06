Today (Thursday): Skies should be at least partly sunny through the morning, but clouds begin to gather in the afternoon as the storm approaches. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s with generally light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds lower and thicken with snow developing between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Snow could fall heavily between about 1 and 3 a.m. before tapering off between about 4 and 5 a.m. About 2 to 4 inches of accumulation seems most probable. When the snow begins, temperatures are near freezing before falling into the mid- to upper 20s by dawn, meaning frozen and icy roads. Winds are light from the north but begin to increase some toward morning. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Friday): While roads may be slick, skies clear quickly. Winds pick up from the northwest, with likely gusts to 25 mph, blowing around some of the snow. Temperatures will barely climb, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s as Arctic air edges into the area. Wind chill readings in the upper teens and 20s will be bracing. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds calm in the evening, and lows drop into the teens area-wide under clear skies. At Reagan National Airport, this could be the coldest night of the past three winters. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure keeps winds light and skies sunny on Saturday, but cold air will be slow to erode. Highs reach only the mid-30s. Clear and calm conditions overnight, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: High
Breezes from the south start to scour out some of the cold on Sunday, but clouds increase quickly, and light rain is likely to arrive by afternoon. Highs should reach the low- to mid-40s. A potent Arctic front arrives overnight, meaning the rain has a slight to chance end as a little snow or sleet. For now, little or no accumulation is anticipated, but there is plenty of time for fine tuning this forecast. Lows fall to the upper 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Monday sees clearing skies and painfully gusty winds from the northwest. Highs reach only the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
9/10 (↑): Tonight’s system is on track for a few inches of fresh powder.