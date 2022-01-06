Tonight: Clouds lower and thicken with snow developing between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Snow could fall heavily between about 1 and 3 a.m. before tapering off between about 4 and 5 a.m. About 2 to 4 inches of accumulation seems most probable. When the snow begins, temperatures are near freezing before falling into the mid- to upper 20s by dawn, meaning frozen and icy roads. Winds are light from the north but begin to increase some toward morning. Confidence: Medium