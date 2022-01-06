There’s the possibility of a brief burst of heavy snow between about 1 and 3 a.m., falling at the clip of about an inch an hour, limiting visibility and making travel difficult.
Although the snow will end well before sunrise, untreated roads will probably be slippery for the Friday morning commute, so we expect school delays and cancellations.
Amounts
Computer model snowfall projections have edged slightly lower since Wednesday night, so we have shaved an inch off most likely amounts in the immediate area, from two to four inches to one to three inches.
While we don’t expect a lot of regional variability in accumulation, we would generally lean toward the higher amounts north and west of Washington and somewhat lower totals to the south and southeast.
The track of this disturbance is farther north than Monday’s storm, so the jackpot totals will also probably be farther north.
Here’s how much snow is currently forecast for Washington by the different models:
- American (GFS): 4 inches
- European: 2 inches
- High-resolution NAM: 2 inches
- NAM: 2 inches
- High-resolution Canadian: 2 inches
- Canadian: 2 inches
- UKMet: 1 to 1.5 inches
- HRRR: 1 to 1.5 inches
Timeline and temperatures
The snow should move in between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. from west to east and end between 4 and 6 a.m., lasting only four to five hours in any one location.
The window for a possible burst of heavier snow is between about 1 and 3 a.m.
10 p.m. to midnight: Snow develops in our western areas. Temperatures: 30 to 35.
Midnight to 2 a.m.: Snow begins in our eastern areas, while increasing in intensity west. Temperatures: 30 to 34 degrees.
2 a.m. to 4 a.m.: Snow lightens in western areas, while picking up east. Temperatures 26 to 31.
4 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Snow decreases in eastern areas and ends everywhere from west to east. Temperatures 25 to 29.
Temperature ranges shown above are lowest in our northwest (Loudoun and Frederick counties) areas and highest southeast (Stafford County, Fredericksburg and southern Maryland).
Impacts
On the Capital Weather Gang’s winter storm impact scale, this system rates right at the intersection of a Category 1 “nuisance” event and Category 2 “disruptive” event. While the system may produce a brief burst of heavy snow and create slick conditions as temperatures fall, its impact will be mitigated by the fact the snow is falling overnight and ending well before the morning commute.
But as many neighborhood roads may well be untreated through rush hour, we do expect widespread school delays and some cancellations. Also, with temperatures holding at or below freezing on Friday, little will melt.
We don’t expect wind to be a big issue with this system Thursday night. However, as the system pulls away Friday morning, winds will become gusty, blowing the snow around a bit and creating bitter wind chills in the teens and 20s.
The consistency of the snow may start off as a bit heavy and wet, but it should turn more powdery as temperatures fall. The risk of power outages is low.
Could the D.C. snow hole return with this event?
While one to three inches of snow seem most likely, and locally heavier amounts are possible, there’s also the possibility of just a dusting.
Some models are hinting that the system will be partially stripped of its moisture as it crosses the mountains before drawing in Atlantic moisture for areas close to the coast. But the area caught in the middle could see a gap in meaningful snow accumulation.
We sometimes see this circumstance in the D.C. area with storm systems coming in from the west, and it has been given the endearing name “the D.C. snow hole.”
Around downtown Washington, the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay, some snow accumulation may also be lost due to melting, as temperatures may be a little above freezing as the snow develops before slowly falling.
How might we see a snow “boom?”
While the snow hole scenario is possible, there’s also a way for snowfall to exceed expectations.
There is some possibility that a narrow corridor of heavy snow forms in the Washington region due to a phenomenon known as “frontogenesis,” which is essentially the formation of a localized front because of temperature contrasts over the area. Frontogenesis can intensify snowfall, and some models have simulated some pretty heavy snow bands developing over the region.
Some models have even shown an elevated unstable layer that could briefly enhance snowfall rates.
The big forecast problem is whether and where any bands of heavier snow occur.