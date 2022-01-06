Through Tonight: Clouds will lower through the evening. Accumulating snow of any note may not drop until near and after midnight, although some flakes will fly prior. This will be a quick hitter. After a few hours of moderate to heavy snow, the storm will exit stage right around 4 or 5 a.m., with impacts lingering through sunrise. The local area is looking to get about one to three inches, while places north and west may see two to four. Lows will range across the 20s. Winds will become increasingly gusty late in the night and toward dawn, shifting from northeast to northwest with time.