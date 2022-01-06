Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will lower through the evening. Accumulating snow of any note may not drop until near and after midnight, although some flakes will fly prior. This will be a quick hitter. After a few hours of moderate to heavy snow, the storm will exit stage right around 4 or 5 a.m., with impacts lingering through sunrise. The local area is looking to get about one to three inches, while places north and west may see two to four. Lows will range across the 20s. Winds will become increasingly gusty late in the night and toward dawn, shifting from northeast to northwest with time.
Tomorrow (Friday): Well, the good news is we’ll see lots of sun. It will also be a pretty morning with another fresh coat of snow. Travel may be tricky, especially early, as clouds clear. Other than that, plan on a cold one, with temperatures rising only to near-freezing for highs. Winds out of the northwest, peaking around 20 mph with gusts of 35 mph or so, will mean wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.
Midwinter chill: If temperatures dip near or below freezing by midnight tonight, we may notch our first day of winter with highs at or below freezing. Last winter, the coldest high was 31 on Feb. 13. For D.C., the average first day with a high of 32 or below is Dec. 30, with the final coming on Feb. 10.
In the winter of 2019-20, Washington had zero days with highs at or below freezing, tying with 1997-98 for the least on record in winter.
