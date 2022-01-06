Despite the dearth of snow, Bryce was one of the few resorts to remain open over the lucrative Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, taking advantage of cold in November and employing intense snow-making. It had five slopes suitable for skiing.
“Since the frontside of our mountain is north-facing, we were able to hold on to that snow once we got it down,” said DeVier-Scott.
Ski areas in West Virginia also have seen much below normal snowfall for this time of year. A weather station at Canaan Valley has observed just 13.5 inches of snow this winter. The total is about “30 inches below normal for this date based on 21 years of record-keeping,” wrote meteorologist Dave Lesher, who maintains the station.
Snowshoe Mountain is also running below average, but ski conditions could turn around as soon as Thursday night.
“The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning … so as you might imagine the mountain is buzzing with excitement!” said Shawn Cassell, marketing and public relations manager at Snowshoe. The ridge tops of the Allegheny Mountains could see up to 10 inches of powder by Friday morning.
Wintergreen in Virginia reopened Wednesday after receiving 11 inches of snow from the storm earlier in the week, said Lori Zaloga, its director of marketing.
Whitetail, Liberty and Roundtop ski resorts in Pennsylvania all plan to open Friday, mostly with beginner terrain. The resorts will continue adding slopes daily as they crank out man-made snow in the incoming frigid air, which could be the coldest to hit the region in three years.
“Our snowmakers have been hard at work, essentially rebuilding from scratch,” said Jeff Lifgren, vice president and general manager at Liberty Mountain.
“We are incredibly hopeful that we will see a return to a more normal winter with abundant snowfall and cold temps,” said Alex Moser, director of marketing and communications at the Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania.
His wish is coming true this weekend. But before you head to the hills, check the resort websites for updates on conditions and trail counts.
Forecast through the weekend
The storm system tracking through the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday night promises to blanket the high mountains of West Virginia, western Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania with about five to 10 inches of snow through Friday morning. Further east, at the lower elevation resorts in western Virginia and southern Pennsylvania, three to six inches are more probable.
But even after the storm passes, temperatures will be ideal for snow-making through Saturday, with highs mostly in the 20s and lows in the teens (and even single digits at altitudes above 3,000 feet).
Temperatures will moderate some Sunday, and there could be a bit of freezing rain at ski areas early in the day, changing to plain rain, with highs near 40.
Another blast of cold Monday promises a return to favorable snow-making conditions.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.