Sunday: Clouds may move in quickly, if not already present at sunrise. Southerly breezes help boost temperatures into the low to mid-40s by late afternoon; however, some of the expected rain may start as freezing rain, a few pellets of sleet or snow grains (graupel). We should be all-rain by a couple of hours into the shield of precipitation. It may arrive in the morning, but a later (afternoon) arrival would give time for warmer air to arrive.