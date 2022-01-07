Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Any clouds of the day tend to dissipate this evening. Bundle up if headed out! We’re looking at the coldest night of the winter thus far across the area, with lows ranging from near 10 to the upper teens. Wind chills dip into the single digits at times. If Washington gets below 22, it’s the coldest night in almost three years.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another cold one from start to finish. Fortunately, there is lots of sun, and winds are much lower than today. Under blue skies, highs rise to around freezing. Winds turn to come from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: There could be a few breaks early, but clouds tend to win out nonetheless. Showers become increasingly possible with time. If anything gets into the area during the morning, some patchy freezing rain is possible north and west. Highs rise to a near 40 to mid-40s range. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.
