The powdery flakes mostly fell between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., while most people were asleep. With few motorists on the roads, crews were able to keep main thoroughfares clear.
While enough snow fell amid plunging temperatures to leave neighborhood roads slick and give area students yet another day off from school, few other significant disruptions were noted in the region.
Amounts in detail
Snowfall totals generally ranged from two to three inches inside the Beltway and increased to three to six inches to the north and west. South of Prince William and Prince George’s counties, totals of one to two inches were most common.
Here are some reports, from most to least:
- Frederick County: 5 to 6 inches (locally up to 8 inches)
- Columbia: 4 to 5 inches
- Northern Montgomery County: 4 to 5 inches
- Loudoun County: 4 to 5 inches
- Western Fairfax County: 4 to 5 inches
- Dulles Airport: 4 inches
- Southern Montgomery County: 3 to 4 inches
- Eastern Fairfax County: 2 to 4 inches
- Northwest Washington: 3 inches
- BWI Marshall: 3 inches
- Warrenton: 3 inches
- Manassas: 3 inches
- Falls Church: 3 inches
- Alexandria: 2 to 3 inches
- Reagan National Airport: 2.6 inches
- Greenbelt: 2.5 inches
- Dumfries: 2 inches
- Indian Head (Charles County): 2 inches
- Prince Frederick (Calvert County): 1.4 inches
- Fredericksburg: 1 inch
In the mountains of eastern West Virginia, six to 12 inches of fresh powder was reported. Near Canaan Valley ski resort, 14.2 inches fell.
The 2.6 inches observed at Reagan National Airport brings this winter’s snowfall total there to 9.5 inches, all of it falling this month. This is the most snow it has seen in January since 2019, when 11.5 inches fell. The airport has almost doubled its average January snowfall of 4.9 inches.
If just four more inches falls this winter, National will reach its seasonal average, something it has done only once in the past five winters.
The airport has received almost as much snow this winter as Denver, which has tallied 10.1 inches so far.
The flakes fell on the 26th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1996, which unloaded 18 to 30 inches of snow across the region.
How was our forecast?
In the immediate Washington area, our forecast of one to three inches was right for many areas, with two to three inches most common. However, quite a few locations north and west of the Beltway were in the three-to-five-inch range, entering boom territory.
Our forecast of two to four inches in our far northern suburbs was too low, as four to six inches was most common; these areas also reached our boom scenario totals.
Our prediction of one to two inches was spot on for our southern and southeastern suburbs.
It was as if our northern and southern areas traded places between Thursday night’s and Monday’s snow events. Amounts exceeded forecasts to the north Thursday night, while they topped predictions to the south on Monday.
Our forecast accumulations were a little too low in our northern and western areas for this event, mainly because it was fluffier snow than we anticipated. For a typical snow event, the equivalent of an inch of rain produces about 10 inches of snow. But for this event, snow-to-liquid ratios north of Washington were around 15 to 1, or even 20 to 1, which we didn’t account for well enough.
Snow photos and videos from readers
