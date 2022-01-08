Tomorrow (Sunday): There may be a few rays of sun near sunrise, but showers are approaching. Some of the precipitation could arrive early enough for some light freezing rain, especially north and northwest of the city. It doesn’t look like much, but it doesn’t take much. If in or headed that way, you might want to prepare to need to postpone travel till later in the day, at least. With time, temperatures head to and past 40 as showers remain likely. Confidence: Medium-High