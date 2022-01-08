Today (Saturday): Sunshine is abundant from start to finish. It doesn’t do much to cut into the cold air in place. Coming off lows in the teens, temperatures struggle to highs around freezing. Light northwest winds became variable by afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear conditions persist into the evening and through the night. Places outside the Beltway head toward 20 or below. In the city, it might be more like mid-20s. Skies are turning partly cloudy by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): There may be a few rays of sun near sunrise, but showers are approaching. Some of the precipitation could arrive early enough for some light freezing rain, especially north and northwest of the city. It doesn’t look like much, but it doesn’t take much. If in or headed that way, you might want to prepare to need to postpone travel till later in the day, at least. With time, temperatures head to and past 40 as showers remain likely. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A cold front clears the area. It’s not impossible we see a few snowflakes before it exits, but I wouldn’t plan on it. Skies clear overnight and lows settled across the mid-20s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We should see lots of sun on Monday. It doesn’t manage much against the cold air. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 30s ahead of yet another shot of chillier air. Confidence: Medium
From here it looks like another morning in the teens Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to rise much. In this case, it’s possible we get stuck in the mid- and upper 20s for highs. Let’s hope not? Sunny and breezy, otherwise. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Not much indicating any more snow in our near future. The pattern may be more favorable by next weekend.