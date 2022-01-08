The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. until noon and includes Loudoun, Montgomery and Howard counties and points north.
“The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone travelling during this time,” the National Weather Service writes. “Anyone travelling, especially on interstates 270, 70, 95, 695, and 83 should pay close attention to the weather Sunday.”
The most likely period for freezing rain would be around midmorning before temperature rise above freezing toward midday.
Models do show the possibility of a light glaze north and northwest of the District.
Original forecast from 5 a.m.
Today’s daily digit
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
5/10: Less wind than Friday is enough for an extra point. Otherwise, midwinter chill.
Express forecast
- Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near freezing.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with increasing clouds by dawn. Lows: Upper teens to mid-20s.
- Tomorrow: Showers developing. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.
Forecast in detail
We’re not quite at our coldest temperature averages of the year but we’re closing in fast. Today will certainly fit the bill of deep winter, with highs running more than 10 degrees below average and plenty of snow around. While somewhat milder air shows up tomorrow, it’s brief. Even colder air is likely early next week.
Today (Saturday): Sunshine is abundant from start to finish. It doesn’t do much to cut into the cold air in place. Coming off lows in the teens, temperatures struggle to highs around freezing. Light northwest winds became variable by afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear conditions persist into the evening and through the night. Places outside the Beltway head toward 20 or below. In the city, it might be more like mid-20s. Skies are turning partly cloudy by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): There may be a few rays of sun near sunrise, but showers are approaching. Some of the precipitation could arrive early enough for some light freezing rain, especially north and northwest of the city. It doesn’t look like much, but it doesn’t take much. If in or headed that way, you might want to prepare to need to postpone travel till later in the day, at least. With time, temperatures head to and past 40 as showers remain likely. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A cold front clears the area. It’s not impossible we see a few snowflakes before it exits, but I wouldn’t plan on it. Skies clear overnight and lows settled across the mid-20s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We should see lots of sun on Monday. It doesn’t manage much against the cold air. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 30s ahead of yet another shot of chillier air. Confidence: Medium
From here it looks like another morning in the teens Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to rise much. In this case, it’s possible we get stuck in the mid- and upper 20s for highs. Let’s hope not? Sunny and breezy, otherwise. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Not much indicating any more snow in our near future. The pattern may be more favorable by next weekend.