Tomorrow (Sunday): Precipitation should move into the region sometime after 7 a.m. Temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing mark throughout the city and likely below freezing in the suburbs to the north and west. A few hours of light freezing rain is likely in those colder areas through the late morning hours, causing very slippery surfaces, especially secondary surfaces. Everyone will change over to plain rain by the late morning/early afternoon, with temperatures rising into the mid-40s. The rain will taper off in the evening and temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with increasing northwest winds at 20-plus mph.