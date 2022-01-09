Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Can’t completely rule out a freezing sprinkle or freezing light shower north and west of D.C. this morning. So if you see anything falling assume it is freezing on contact, given temperatures starting in the 20s to near 30. But for most of us, any meaningful rain should hold off until after 11 a.m. or so, by when temperatures should be rising above freezing. The exception could be parts of Frederick, Carroll and northern Loudoun counties, where an hour or so of freezing rain and a light glaze is possible.
Otherwise, we’re looking at a mostly cloudy day with plain rain continuing through the afternoon as highs rise to around 40 and the mid-40s. Southwest breezes aren’t too bad, but may gust 15 mph to 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Rain should taper from northwest to southeast around 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a cold front clears the region. A few snowflakes may mix with final rain showers as they exit, followed by slowly clearing skies. Temperatures drop toward lows in the mid- to upper 20s as winds shift to come from the northwest, building to gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): We’re cold and blustery despite ample sunshine. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s feel like the 20s almost all day, thanks to northwest winds gusting near 25 mph. Perhaps a flurry or passing snow shower during the midafternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Still the chance of a flurry or snow shower into the early evening. Winds remain stubbornly gusty, near 20 mph a few times out of the northwest. Otherwise, we are clear and cold. Low temperatures bottom out in the teens to near 20 regionwide. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Temperatures still struggle to rise on Tuesday with high temperatures remarkably chilly, in the mid-20s near 30. Potentially, it’s the coldest we’ve been since February 2019. At least we’ll have bright sunshine and slowly diminishing breezes. Confidence: High
We may start the day around 20 degrees on Wednesday, but temperatures recover quickly. We should top out around 40 to the low 40s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Southwesterly breezes could boost us toward the mid-40s, but we’ll tweak the forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): No accumulating snow expected the next several days, but the pattern could trend unsettled again by next weekend.
Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.