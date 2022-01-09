Today (Sunday): Can’t completely rule out a freezing sprinkle or freezing light shower north and west of D.C. this morning. So if you see anything falling assume it is freezing on contact, given temperatures starting in the 20s to near 30. But for most of us, any meaningful rain should hold off until after 11 a.m. or so, by when temperatures should be rising above freezing. The exception could be parts of Frederick, Carroll and northern Loudoun counties, where an hour or so of freezing rain and a light glaze is possible.