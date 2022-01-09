Disaster in Pakistan: Several feet of snow fell in just a matter of hours in the mountain town of Murree in Pakistan. The heavy snow resulted in numerous deaths after nearly 1,000 people became trapped in their cars. Despite Murree’s high elevation (more than 7,000 feet above sea level), there appears to have been little, if any, warning given before the extreme event. “We didn’t get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather,” Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad, told Agence France-Presse.