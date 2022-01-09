Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Rain showers will gradually taper off in the evening hours. All precipitation should clear out of the area by midnight. Skies will remain overcast and winds will really start to pick up out of the northwest, with gusts in excess of 25 mph. Temperatures will fall off quite nicely, as well, with lows settling in the low to mid-20s.
Tomorrow (Monday): Wind chill values will be in the teens in the morning hours. Monday will start out bright, but clouds will be on the increase as the day progresses. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s, and winds will remain blustery out of the northwest at 10 to 20-plus mph. It will be mostly clear and cold tomorrow night with lows in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits.
Disaster in Pakistan: Several feet of snow fell in just a matter of hours in the mountain town of Murree in Pakistan. The heavy snow resulted in numerous deaths after nearly 1,000 people became trapped in their cars. Despite Murree’s high elevation (more than 7,000 feet above sea level), there appears to have been little, if any, warning given before the extreme event. “We didn’t get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather,” Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad, told Agence France-Presse.
