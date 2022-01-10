A lobe of Arctic air at high altitudes, essentially a piece of the polar vortex, looks to become established over the Upper Midwest and north-central United States. That will lend itself to bringing extreme cold there and setting the stage for clashing air masses and potential snowstorms along its eastern periphery, which will brush against the Atlantic shoreline into the weekend. It’s still unclear whether storminess will wallop the East Coast or remain over the ocean through early next week.