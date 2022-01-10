Ida went on to drop a slew of higher-end significant tornadoes across the Northeast, including an EF3 in Mullica Hill, N.J.. Heavy rain was falling along the Interstate 95 corridor at the same time Midwestern-style twisters were carving through towns. A staggering 3.15 inches of rain came down in an hour’s time in New York’s Central Park, with 3.24 inches falling in an hour at Newark International Airport; both set one-hour records. Newark wound up with 8.41 inches on Sept. 1 alone, the city’s heaviest calendar-day total dating back to at least 1931. More than 40 people died in widespread floods on Sept. 1, which also overwhelmed infrastructure and drainage capacity.