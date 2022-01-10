Today (Monday): Use caution heading out this morning in case any wet areas turned to ice overnight. It’s sunny today, but don’t let that deceive you. Highs struggle to reach freezing and, as winds from the northwest gust up to 30 mph, it feels like the 20s and teens much of the day. Confidence: High
Tonight: It’s a seriously cold night. Under clear skies, temperatures tumble into the teens in most spots (except low 20s downtown). With wind gusts continuing over 20 mph, wind chills dip as low as 5 to 10 degrees — the lowest of the winter so far. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and very cold. While it’s not as windy as Monday, there’s still a steady breeze from the northwest gusting up to 20 mph. So highs from 25 to 30 only feel like the teens. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds finally ease and it’s clear and quite cold. Lows range from the low to middle teens in our colder areas to the low to mid-20s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
On Wednesday, skies remain mostly sunny and it’s not as cold. Highs range from 40 to 45 with a light breeze. There’s an increase in high clouds Wednesday night, with lows 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High
Becoming mostly cloudy on Thursday, and we can’t rule out some passing snow or rain showers in the afternoon and evening. As of now, there’s little chance of accumulation. Highs are in the 40s before lows sink back down to 25 to 30 late at night. Confidence: Medium
Mostly sunny and chilly on Friday with highs near 40 before a partly cloudy and seasonably cold night, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Increasing clouds on Saturday with a chance of snow or rain late. Highs are again near 40. Snow or rain may continue Saturday night into Sunday, depending on the development and track of a possible storm nearing the region. Lows Saturday night are near 30 with highs Sunday in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10 (↑): Can’t rule out some snow showers late Thursday and then will need to watch the period late Saturday into Sunday.