Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: The combination of wind and cold is pretty brutal.

Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny, blustery and cold. Highs: Near 32.
  • Tonight: Windy and bitter. Single-digit wind chills. Lows: 15 to 22.
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, very cold. Highs: 25 to 30.

Forecast in detail

The Arctic air surging into the region is the coldest in nearly three years, but is short lived. While freezing temperatures dominate through Tuesday, we rebound into the 40s by midweek. We will see some chilly air return late Thursday into the weekend, and perhaps another chance or two of snow.

Today (Monday): Use caution heading out this morning in case any wet areas turned to ice overnight. It’s sunny today, but don’t let that deceive you. Highs struggle to reach freezing and, as winds from the northwest gust up to 30 mph, it feels like the 20s and teens much of the day. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s a seriously cold night. Under clear skies, temperatures tumble into the teens in most spots (except low 20s downtown). With wind gusts continuing over 20 mph, wind chills dip as low as 5 to 10 degrees — the lowest of the winter so far. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and very cold. While it’s not as windy as Monday, there’s still a steady breeze from the northwest gusting up to 20 mph. So highs from 25 to 30 only feel like the teens. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally ease and it’s clear and quite cold. Lows range from the low to middle teens in our colder areas to the low to mid-20s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

On Wednesday, skies remain mostly sunny and it’s not as cold. Highs range from 40 to 45 with a light breeze. There’s an increase in high clouds Wednesday night, with lows 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Becoming mostly cloudy on Thursday, and we can’t rule out some passing snow or rain showers in the afternoon and evening. As of now, there’s little chance of accumulation. Highs are in the 40s before lows sink back down to 25 to 30 late at night. Confidence: Medium

Mostly sunny and chilly on Friday with highs near 40 before a partly cloudy and seasonably cold night, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Increasing clouds on Saturday with a chance of snow or rain late. Highs are again near 40. Snow or rain may continue Saturday night into Sunday, depending on the development and track of a possible storm nearing the region. Lows Saturday night are near 30 with highs Sunday in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Can’t rule out some snow showers late Thursday and then will need to watch the period late Saturday into Sunday.