Through Tonight: Some mid- and high-level cloudiness rolls through the area this evening into the early night. It should tend to clear out again thereafter. Lows range from the mid-teens to near 20. Winds are sustained around 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest, with gusts to 30, in the evening, before diminishing a bit late night. Wind chills are dipping into the single digits around midnight, and much of the area feeling that bite by dawn.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Wall-to-wall sunshine does very little to warm the air. In fact, it’ll be frigid despite the sunshine. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 20s. Fortunately, winds are down compared to today and diminishing with time. We’ll still see wind chills about five to 10 degrees below the air temperature much of the time.
Teeth chattering: If you’re looking for more winter than we’ve got here, you don’t have to look far. Our friend Robert Leffler, a retired climatologist from the NWS alerted us to the conditions in the high country of West Virginia this afternoon. At 4:15 p.m., in Dolly Sods near Canaan Valley, there was heavy snow falling, with a temperature of 11 and wind chills of -10 to -15. Conditions at Timberline and Snowshoe look intense!
