Through Tonight: Some mid- and high-level cloudiness rolls through the area this evening into the early night. It should tend to clear out again thereafter. Lows range from the mid-teens to near 20. Winds are sustained around 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest, with gusts to 30, in the evening, before diminishing a bit late night. Wind chills are dipping into the single digits around midnight, and much of the area feeling that bite by dawn.