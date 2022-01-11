The greatest precipitation totals will be found in the coastal range of southwest Washington as well as the Cascades, where up to 10 inches could fall in the highest elevations. That’s because atmospheric rives carry the bulk of their moisture several thousand feet above the ground; that moisture is forced up the mountains, where it is cooled to the point of condensation and precipitation. A broad 1 to 3 inches is likely in the lowlands and the interior valleys.