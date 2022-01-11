Today (Tuesday): Very cold, windy, but sunny as morning temperatures rise from the mid-teens in most spots into the low-to-mid 20s. Morning winds from the northwest at about 10-15 mph, with gusts to the 20-25 mph range, keep wind chills down in the single digits and teens. Afternoon highs only reach the mid-20s to near 30 with a diminishing wind, but still enough of a breeze to feel like the mid-teens to low 20s.
This air mass is very dry too (dew points in the low single digits), meaning you have a better shot to shock someone with static electricity. Confidence: High
Tonight: Winds continue to calm as temperatures drop under clear skies. Overnight lows range from the teens in the suburbs to low 20s in the city. Light winds are from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly to partly sunny and becoming warmer, after the chilly start, as temperatures lift up through the 30s toward afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. Winds pick up a bit, from the south at 10-15 mph with an occasional higher gust, for some slight wind chill. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday should see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a rain or snow shower by the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the 40s, followed by a partly cloudy Thursday night with lows dropping to the 20s to about 30 behind a cold front. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday is favored to see partly to mostly sunny skies, but the cold is back with highs only in the 30s and a potentially a gusty wind. Friday night looks to see mostly clear skies too with lows in the teens to about 20. Confidence: Medium-High
The holiday weekend kicks off on the cold side Saturday with increasing clouds and highs only near 30. A storm system could bring a chance of snow late Saturday into Sunday, but it’s too early to say if the system heads our way or stays farther to the south. Lows Saturday night should be in the cold teens and 20s, with Sunday highs in the 30s, and Sunday night lows in the 20s. Mostly cloudy for MLK Monday with a secondary disturbance possibly bringing some snow showers and highs in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
3/10 (↑): Watching a winter storm system this weekend (sometime between later Saturday and Sunday night) that could pass near or south of the area.