The holiday weekend kicks off on the cold side Saturday with increasing clouds and highs only near 30. A storm system could bring a chance of snow late Saturday into Sunday, but it’s too early to say if the system heads our way or stays farther to the south. Lows Saturday night should be in the cold teens and 20s, with Sunday highs in the 30s, and Sunday night lows in the 20s. Mostly cloudy for MLK Monday with a secondary disturbance possibly bringing some snow showers and highs in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Low