The primary American (GFS) model simulation shows a major storm that produces heavy snowfall in the region; however, the storm becomes so intense it draws in some milder air off the Atlantic Ocean and precipitation flips to rain for a time along and east of Interstate 95 before it changes back to snow. The modeling system has 29 alternative simulations, about half of which show significant snow, while the other half suggest the storm would mostly miss to the south and east. It gives the District about a 50 percent chance of at least one inch, 40 to 50 percent chance of at least three inches and 30 percent chance of at least six inches. It even shows a 10 to 15 percent chance of a foot.