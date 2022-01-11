Highs in the mid-20s to around 30 degrees made this one of the coldest days in the last several years. In fact, it’s the coldest high since Feb. 1, 2019. Wall-to-wall sunshine was ineffectual, as you might expect, given we’re still close to the solstice. It’s a mercifully quick shot of super-chilly air. Merciful, perhaps, in that we’ll get a short break of near-normal conditions in an otherwise cold pattern ahead.