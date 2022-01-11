Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Some high clouds will roll by this evening, but they won’t amount to anything. Lows will be mainly in the upper teens to mid-20s. Winds will be light and turning to come from the south.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds will probably be more numerous than today, but sunshine should still win out. A south wind is pumping in milder air, either way. Temperatures will head for the low and mid-40s for highs.
Cold! Unless something strange happens, it appears we’ve broken our long string of having a high of 31 degrees and above in Washington, ending a record-long run of 1,074 days. That’s the longest on record by over 300 days. The second-longest period without highs of 30 or lower ran from 1974 to 1976.
