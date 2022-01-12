Today (Wednesday): Still quite chilly early this morning as we start out near 20 to the mid-20s. But with mostly sunny skies, temperatures rebound nicely into the 30s during the morning hours, with afternoon highs reaching the more seasonable mid-40s. A bit of a breeze from the south around 10 mph provides only a slight wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Not nearly as cold as recent nights under increasing clouds. Evening temperatures fall back into the 30s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and very light or calm winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): After the noticeably less chilly start, we should get to the mid-to-upper 40s for afternoon highs with partly sunny skies. Winds continue to be light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Plenty of clouds for the evening and overnight with a few rain or snow showers possible as a cold front comes through. Winds from the north could increase toward morning as lows drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday trends colder again with highs around the upper 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies, and a gusty breeze making it feel at least several degrees colder than that. Still breezy and very cold Friday night as lows sink to the teens to near 20. Confidence: Medium-High
Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the storm that looked to be a snow threat Saturday into Sunday now looks more like Sunday into Monday. A major storm is possible, but at this point the track, precipitation type and potential impacts in the D.C. area are highly uncertain. As for temperatures, they turn colder still with Saturday highs struggling to reach 30 and Sunday highs in the 30s. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
4/10 (↑): Increasing chance of storm during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, now looking more like Sunday-into-Monday timing, but with a variety of precipitation types and impacts on the table.