In this scenario, the storm tracks near Cape Hatteras and then up the coast but stays offshore. Such a track keeps winds out of the north, helping to hold in the cold air. This scenario would give the city significant snow, though it might still mix with or change to sleet and rain for a time along and east of I-95 before changing back to snow. Such a track would offer the potential for at least 4 to 6 inches along I-95 and 6 to 12 inches to the west, with locally higher amounts.