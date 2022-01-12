Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We’ll see a good deal of clouds this evening and into the night. They’ll mostly be high-level, so you should still see the moon out there. It will be milder than recent nights, with lows mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph, with some gustier moments.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies will be partly cloudy through the day, although it may turn cloudier at midday. If it does, I think it will be mostly mid- and high-level stuff. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds will be light out of the east.
Roomba meet snowstorm: At the CES in Vegas, Snowbot was unveiled.
The company reports that one charge lasts about 1.5 hours. In that time, Snowbot can clear about 1,500 square feet of snow around five inches deep. Deeper snow may be tackled if it is fluffy and low on water content. Snowbot is expected to hit stores in 2023.
