The storm will manifest in two phases — one that dumps nearly a foot of snow over the Corn Belt and Upper Midwest on Friday and Saturday, and a second act beginning Sunday as the parent low-pressure system sweeps up the East Coast. While precipitation type is more uncertain along the major hubs of the Eastern Seaboard, confidence is growing that interior areas near the Appalachians could be dealing with a higher-end event. There’s even a chance that flakes fly in places such as Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta.