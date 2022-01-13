Today (Thursday): Sunshine should dominate in the early morning, but clouds increase as the day progresses. Winds are calm, making highs in the mid- to upper 40s manageable. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds hold through much of the night and winds remain minimal. Lows are mainly in the low 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): A big storm wraps up well off the coast, but our only impact is gusty winds from the north. Even the clouds are mainly out to sea, so the sun helps to take the edge off the cold. Highs are in the low to mid-40s, near normal for the heart of winter. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds slowly diminish through the night. Lows drop to the upper teens to low 20s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wintry cold clamps down on the area Saturday with highs only in the upper 20s and enough of a north wind to make it feel even colder. Scattered clouds through the evening allow a nice view of the almost-full Wolf Moon. Overnight lows range through the teens. Confidence: Medium-High
Clouds increase quickly Sunday morning as the big storm approaches from the southeast. Details are still a little tricky, but snow is favored to spread over the region from south to north during the afternoon and early evening. Some accumulation seems likely, causing slick roads to develop. On Sunday night, snow may change to ice and then rain as temperatures remain steady or slowly rise a bit. The precipitation could be heavy at times. Winds will become strong and gusty overnight. Confidence: Medium
Some rain or snow showers could linger early Monday before gradual clearing begins. Highs are probably in the low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
6/10 (↑): A burst of accumulating snow is likely late Sunday, but a possible switch to rain overnight could well wash it away.