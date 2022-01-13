Our best bet is that between one and four inches of snow and sleet will fall in the immediate D.C. area before precipitation flips to the more fluid form. Areas north and west of the Beltway may be on the higher end of that range or even exceed it in places like northwest Montgomery County, Leesburg and Frederick. These areas may also see the snow change to sleet and freezing rain rather than plain rain, meaning a longer duration of hazardous conditions.