Through tonight: We’ll continue to see mainly cloudy skies this evening and into the night. They’ll probably trend a little clearer again by morning. Lows will range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds will be light but turning to come from the northwest and increasing toward dawn.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds may still obscure the sky in the morning, but it will trend clearer during the day. Highs will make the mid- and upper 40s. A gusty northwest wind sustained around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph, will make it feel more like the 30s much of the time.
Winterspouts: The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids, Mich., shared an unusual sight that was spotted Monday on Lake Michigan: a winter waterspout. While it is believed that waterspouts are somewhat common in lake-effect snow bands, they are typically embedded in heavy snowfall, thus making them invisible to the eye. Radars often show vortexes in bands, although it is likely that many don’t produce waterspouts.
