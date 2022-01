“I’ve always known Sue as my ‘weather pal’ and how everyone watching her has felt about Sue for almost 40 years. What a record of service in communicating our shared science and service to the community. Charge on Sue, you’ll always be our ‘weather pal,’ ” wrote retired NBC4 and ABC7 meteorologist Bob Ryan, in an email.

“Always classy, the best of the best, a true icon around the #DMV . Wishing you good health and happiness on your upcoming retirement from the green wall,” tweeted Steve Rudin, meteorologist at ABC7

“I have never heard Sue say an unkind word about anyone nor have I ever heard anyone say an unkind word about her. That about sums it up. Sue is just a wonderful person and did a fantastic job forecasting the weather for all these years. I know she will still be tracking snowstorms in her spare time. Enjoy your retirement Sue. You have certainly earned it!” wrote Topper Shutt, WUSA9 chief meteorologist, in a message to the Capital Weather Gang.