Least likely: an offshore track that would swirl cold air down across the Eastern Seaboard. That would reduce the amount of moisture present for snow but maintain cold-enough temperatures to keep it a predominantly snow event. This appears improbable right now.

Most likely: an “inside runner” track that would bring the low-pressure system up the East Coast. That would tug ashore a filament of warm air at the mid levels. While high pressure over Ontario is currently banking cold air in place across the East Coast, the incoming low will scour away that cold gradually. Thus, the Interstate 95 stretch from Washington, D.C., to Boston — including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, Hartford, Conn., and Providence, R.I. — may begin with a thump of snow Sunday afternoon or evening before flipping to sleet and eventually all rain. Accumulations would probably be limited to a couple of slushy inches that would quickly fade away.