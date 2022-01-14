Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Northerly winds may gust a few times near 30 mph today, so dress in a few warm layers, despite sunshine and one last “mild” day with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s. Wind chills likely hover in the 30s. A few clouds are possible from time to time, but it may end up being the sunniest day of the next few. Confidence: High
Tonight: Winds slowly subside toward merely 20 mph northerly gusts as the evening wears on. Skies should stay mostly clear as low temperatures bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Cold anchors itself in the area, with much below-average high temperatures in the mid-20s to around 30 degrees. A steady light to moderate northerly wind could occasionally gust around 15 mph, keeping wind chills in the icy teens. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, maybe grayest during midday hours, as it appears now. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds and breezes should decrease a bit. You may be able to see the almost-full Wolf Moon. Low temperatures bottom out in the teens throughout the region. Wind chills near dawn could fall into the single digits. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Muted morning sunshine is possible before snow becomes likely during the afternoon. Moving in from the southwest to northeast (earlier to later in the afternoon), more moderate snow around the Beltway may wait until late afternoon. Stay tuned as we keep an eye on the latest data to best guide our forecasts. Try to complete all errands by or before the morning hours to play it safest before roads become slick. Temperatures may make it into the 30s before snow starts, then fall back near and below freezing. Northeast breezes build as the snow moves in, as well. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Temperatures slowly rise during the evening as precipitation turns to sleet, freezing rain and eventually plain rain. Timing and precipitation types still have a couple question marks, so please stay tuned. Some things are for sure: Travel will be troublesome, and this mess of precipitation could be heavy at times. Strong, gusty winds may cause a few spots of wind damage with a couple of gusts above 50 mph possible. Confidence: Low-Medium
Rain and/or snow showers may linger Monday morning as the storm system pulls away from our area. We could even see a few power outages from early morning windiness. Gradual clearing should get some traction by afternoon hours. Daytime thermometer readings may hover in the mid- to upper 30s, so no long-lasting accumulation is expected if we see additional snowflakes. Wind chills likely get stuck in the 20s if westerly winds stay gusty near 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium
We should calm slightly and clear out on Tuesday with slowly diminishing breezes under sunny skies. High temperatures get closer to average for this time of year, in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
7/10 (↑): A burst of accumulating snow is likely Sunday afternoon into evening, but it turns to a wintry mess and rain Sunday night. Plan on some travel troubles!