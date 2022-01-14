Sunday: Muted morning sunshine is possible before snow becomes likely during the afternoon. Moving in from the southwest to northeast (earlier to later in the afternoon), more moderate snow around the Beltway may wait until late afternoon. Stay tuned as we keep an eye on the latest data to best guide our forecasts. Try to complete all errands by or before the morning hours to play it safest before roads become slick. Temperatures may make it into the 30s before snow starts, then fall back near and below freezing. Northeast breezes build as the snow moves in, as well. Confidence: Medium