Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Colder air makes a stronger push tonight. With winds staying up, you’ll feel it if out, so grab the cold-weather gear. There should be few, if any, clouds. Lows will mainly be in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills will run about 10 degrees below the air temperature.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be one of those days that looks nice but doesn’t feel it. Sunshine will be near wall-to-wall; it just won’t do much. We should end up with another day of below-freezing readings. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s or near 30. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph.
Sunday: Snow will be moving into the region from south to north between the mid-afternoon and early evening (exact timing still coming into focus but has been trending somewhat later). Snow may be briefly moderate to heavy areawide before a changeover to wintry mix begins during the evening. The wintry mix should ultimately change to plain rain overnight. It does seem likely that enough frozen precipitation will fall that travel will be dangerous late in the day and into the night. Temperatures should remain below freezing for much of the day are expected to gradually rise Sunday night. See full details on the storm.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday): A couple snow or rain showers may last into the morning. Otherwise, skies will be trending clearer, and it’ll probably be gusty behind the storm moving away. There could be another snow shower in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.