Kansas City, Mo.: Winter weather advisory. Rain arrives around suppertime Friday, becoming snow as temperature fields collapse south around 10 or 11 p.m. Snow lasts until 4 or 5 a.m. before tapering off and exiting south and east. A general 0 to 2 inches west of town, 1 to 3 in the city and 2 to 4 in the eastern suburbs.

Jonesboro, Ark: Winter storm watch. Rain begins by daybreak Saturday, with intermittent showers and downpours before a changeover to heavy, wet snow and isolated thunder during the evening. Cold air takes charge of the region and helps put down 1 to 3 inches before snow exits around 4 or 5 a.m. Sunday.

Memphis: Winter storm watch. Rain arrives shortly before lunchtime Saturday, flipping to snow Saturday night and lasting a few hours as the storm’s chilly wraparound pivots north and east. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts.

Nashville: Winter storm watch. Rain begins Saturday evening and becomes snow as cold air pours into the region overnight. Highly uncertain forecast; the best moisture axis may reside south of Music City, delivering more snow to southern Tennessee and northern parts of Mississippi and Alabama. For now, Nashville should plan for 3 to 5 inches, with an outside shot of 7 inches.

Tupelo, Miss.: Rain Saturday afternoon with a dose of snow early Sunday. Little to no accumulation expected, but an outside chance of up to 2 inches if the storm trends farther south.

Huntsville, Ala.: Rain in the storm’s “warm sector” between midday Saturday and early Sunday. Then a transition to snow is possible. Accumulations uncertain, but an inch or more possible.