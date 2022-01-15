Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are increasing and lowering in the morning. You might notice that “it’s about to snow” smell in the crisp air. Snow probably begins somewhere in the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. time frame locally. It could come down moderate to heavy at times, leading to dangerous travel conditions given temperatures below freezing. A few inches could pile up quick, although it’s still possible we don’t see a lot of snow before the changeover. Daytime highs are around 30 but rising above freezing from southeast to northwest into the evening. Confidence: Medium