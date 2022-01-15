Snow is expected to develop in the region from south to north between about 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. However, high-altitude winds roaring off the ocean will quickly change the snow to ice, probably by around 6 or 7 p.m. in most of the immediate area. Snow might hang on a little longer in our western areas, but even there, it is expected to flip to sleet and freezing rain, meaning lower snowfall totals than previously projected.