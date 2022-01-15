Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will start to clear out this evening, setting the stage for a very cold overnight. Many locations outside the Beltway will likely fall into the single digits. Closer to D.C., temperatures will easily fall into the low to mid teens. Thankfully there won’t be much wind to speak of with just a light northeast wind at 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be a very cold start to the day. Clouds will quickly advance in the morning hours, and temperatures hover in the 20s. Precipitation moves into the region sometime after 1 p.m. Expecting a brief thump of snow in D.C. and generally along the Interstate 95 corridor. A changeover to freezing rain, sleet and then plain rain should happen in quick succession sometime after 5 p.m. Temperatures will spike into the mid 30s as well. Frozen precipitation (including snow and freezing rain) may hang on longer in elevated areas to the north and west. Winds will be gusty from the east/northeast at 15 to 30-plus mph. More details on exact snow/ice/rain expected totals can be found here.
Periods of heavy rain will persist through Sunday evening, before coming to an end after midnight. Winds remain gusty out of the east (25-plus mph) and temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Not much if any refreeze is expected given the elevated winds.
