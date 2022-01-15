Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will start to clear out this evening, setting the stage for a very cold overnight. Many locations outside the Beltway will likely fall into the high single digits. Closer to the District, temperatures drop into the low to mid-teens. This will easily be the coldest night in three years. Thankfully there won’t be much wind to speak of, with just a light northeast wind at 5 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): The day will start out very cold. Clouds will quickly advance in the morning hours, and temperatures will hover in the 20s. Snow should move into the area between 1 and 4 p.m. from south to north. A changeover to sleet and freezing rain should occur sometime between about 5 and 8 p.m., again from south to north. Winds will be gusty from the east/northeast at 15 to 30 mph. More details on exact snow/ice/rain expected totals can be found here.
Plan on very slick roads and hazardous travel late Sunday afternoon and evening and stay home if possible.
Frozen precipitation will transition to periods of heavy rain Sunday night as temperatures rise above freezing in most spots, before coming to an end after midnight. Note that frozen precipitation will hang on longest in colder areas north and west of the Beltway. Winds will remain gusty out of the east (25-plus mph) and temperatures will fall back into the low 30s toward Monday morning, when there could be some scattered snow showers.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.