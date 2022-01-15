Rain will transition to snow in places like Nashville, Tupelo, Miss., and Huntsville, Ala., during the daybreak hours Sunday. The snow will be heavy at times in Nashville, where winter storm warnings are in effect for most of Middle Tennessee. Rain and snow may mix during the daytime Sunday before cold air filters in from the northwest and ensures that only snow falls in Music City on Sunday night. A general 3 to 5 inches is likely there, with totals up to 7 inches in a few locales.