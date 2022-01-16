2/10: At least morning-to-midday hours are salvageable for errands, and afternoon snow looks pretty for a time before roads quickly deteriorate as snow changes to ice into the evening.
Express forecast
- Today: Snow developing this afternoon, changing to ice late. Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s.
- Tonight: Ice changing to rain, hazardous roads. Temps: Rising to mid-30s to low 40s.
- Tomorrow: Scattered snow showers possible, gusty winds. Highs: 30s to near 40.
Forecast in detail
A winter storm arrives this afternoon with the D.C. area likely to see more ice than snow. Roads turn slick in afternoon snow but especially hazardous by this evening’s heavier mix of sleet and freezing rain. We recommend to avoid travel from approximately 4 p.m. to midnight. The entire area should be receiving plain rain by midnight, but it’s a process to get there.
We expect anywhere from a dusting to about 3 inches of snow in the immediate metro area. Areas north and west of the Beltway should see the most snow and ice, while areas from D.C. and Interstate 95 to the south and east see more ice and rain.
The potential for several hours of ice buildup on trees, especially west and northwest of Fairfax County, along with strong winds, could cause some limbs to snap, triggering scattered power outages. However, we don’t expect widespread power problems because temperatures will be rising and the storm will be fairly fast-moving.
Today (Sunday): It’s a bone-chilling start with morning temperatures rising through the teens into the low 20s and increasing clouds. Snow then moves in from southwest to northeast by mid-to-late afternoon as temperatures continue rising through the 20s to near 30, still plenty cold enough for every flake to stick. After starting as snow, we expect a changeover to sleet, freezing rain and rain according to the timeline below. Confidence: Medium
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: Snow develops from southwest to northeast. Temperatures 25 to 31, mid-to-upper 20s inside the Beltway. Winds gusting up to 20 mph.
4 to 8 p.m.: Snow, heavy at times, changing to sleet and freezing rain from southeast to northwest. Temperatures rising to 27 to 34, near freezing inside the Beltway. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Sleet and freezing rain changing to rain from southeast to northwest. Temperatures rising to 30 to 40, mid-30s inside the Beltway. Winds gusting to 30-40 mph.
11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday: Rain tapers off as a dry slot comes through area. Temperatures rising to 32 to 42, probably mid-30s inside the Beltway. Winds gusting to 30-40 mph.
2 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Mostly dry, scattered snow showers possible in the far west. Temperatures falling to 32 to 37. Winds gusting to 20-30 mph.
5 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Scattered snow showers with a coating possible. Temperatures: 31 to 35. Winds gusting to 20-30 mph.
8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Partial clearing. Temperatures rising to mid-to-upper 30s. Winds gusting to 25-35 mph.
Tomorrow (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): The storm is pulling away but we could still see some scattered snow showers with a coating possible in spots. Temperatures hover in the 30s to near 40 with plenty of clouds and winds gusting from the west near 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an evening flurry or snow shower. Otherwise skies slowly clear but westerly winds remain a bit gusty near 30 mph, only slowly declining near dawn. Low temperatures should bottom out in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Windiness and cloud cover try to diminish on Tuesday with high in the mid-30s to near 40. With the most sunshine we’ve seen in days, and relatively less wind (although still a noticeable breeze), you may want to venture outside to get some fresh air. It’s not too much below-average for this part of January, and wind chills should be manageable. Confidence: Medium-High
More clouds and mildness Wednesday take over as we trade in sunshine and chilliness. High temperatures should reach at least the mid-40s and could get to near 50 in some spots. There’s a slight chance for raindrops near sunset, as clouds really thicken. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
7/10 (→): Along and west of I-95 we still have a pretty good chance of at least one inch of snow (which is the criteria for the SPI) on Sunday afternoon before a messy changeover to ice and then rain. Late this week or early next weekend could bring another chance of snow.